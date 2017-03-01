Seedbed | Moving Beyond Spiritual Defeat and into God’s Gift of Holiness

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/spiritual-defeat-holiness-john-oswalt/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=spiritual-defeat-holiness-john-oswalt



Must Christians live in constant spiritual defeat, accepting the reality of repeated sin and fallenness? In today’s Seven Minute Seminary video, Dr. John Oswalt encourages us to believe and receive the biblical promise that the Holy Spirit enables Christians to live for and please God, day by day, without limit, and without rival.

Consider the promise of holiness witnessed to in the Old Testament:

“I will give them singleness of heart and action, so that they will always fear me and that all will then go well for them and for their children after them.“ (Jeremiah 32:39, NIV)

“I will give them an undivided heart and put a new spirit in them; I will remove from them their heart of stone and give them a heart of flesh.” (Ezekiel 11:19, NIV)

See more Scripture on sanctification: Leviticus 11:44–45; Matthew 5:48; John 17:13–19; Acts 20:32; Romans 8:7-10 1 Thessalonians 5:24.

