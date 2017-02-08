allenmcgraw.com | You Are Salt and Light: Sermon Audio

Original Posting At http://allenmcgraw.com/2017/02/you-are-salt-and-light-sermon-audio/



In The Sermon on the Mount from Matthew 5, Jesus calls us “the salt of the earth” and “the light of the world”. Have we these phrases to the point where they are meaningless cliche or can we reclaim these descriptions in a meaningful way?

If you can’t play the audio file in your feed reader or email client, then click the following link: http://allenmcgraw.com/?p=1514

Sermon Title: You are Salt and Light

Preacher: Allen McGraw

Date: 2/5/2017

Time: Morning Worship Service

Location: First United Methodist Church of Water Valley

Scripture Reference: Matthew 5:13-20

The post You Are Salt and Light: Sermon Audio appeared first on allenmcgraw.com.