allenmcgraw.com | You Are Salt and Light: Sermon Audio

In The Sermon on the Mount from Matthew 5, Jesus calls us “the salt of the earth” and “the light of the world”. Have we these phrases to the point where they are meaningless cliche or can we reclaim these descriptions in a meaningful way?
Sermon Title: You are Salt and Light
Preacher: Allen McGraw
Date: 2/5/2017
Time: Morning Worship Service
Location: First United Methodist Church of Water Valley
Scripture Reference: Matthew 5:13-20
