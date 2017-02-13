SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | WILDERNESS WANDERINGS

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/02/wilderness-wanderings.html



“This book records the words that Moses spoke to all the people of Israel while they were in the wilderness east of the Jordan River… Normally it takes only eleven days to travel from Mount Sinai… But forty years after the Israelites left Mount Sinai… Moses gave these speeches to the Israelites…” (Deuteronomy 1:1-3a NLT)





The Israelites spent 40 years on a journey that should have lasted 11 days. It wasn’t distance that stood between them and the Promised Land. It was the condition of their hearts… God sentenced them to wilderness wanderings because they rejected His love, rebelled against His authority, ignored His commands for right living, and willfully broke their end of the agreement… In short, they disobeyed God.





We often make life’s journey more difficult than necessary by disobedience. Accept God’s love, read and follow His commands in the Bible, and make a promise to stick with God whatever your situation. You will find that your life will be less complicated and more rewarding.





