Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/why-the-church-has-a-liturgy/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=why-the-church-has-a-liturgy



What is liturgy and why does it matter to the church? In this Seven Minute Seminary video, Dr. Jonathan Powers explains the power and role of worshipful liturgy in the life of the church.