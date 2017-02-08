Random Thoughts | What is Hilltop About?

Original Posting At http://mantuan.blogspot.com/2017/02/what-is-hilltop-about.html



Hilltop’s very purpose is to be in the transformation business

We have transformed ourselves in the last few years, and your church leaders believe that Hilltop has been called to provide a way for everyone to find Jesus. We believe that the world needs his presence, grace, and transformative power.

We have heard many stories recently of how Hilltop is transforming lives, specifically the single mother from Family Promise who spoke to us about Hilltop’s participation in changing her family’s life. A new member has shared with me how much Hilltop has been a place of grace and affirmation for her and her children.

We must look out beyond ourselves and be a bold reflection of Grace and love in the world so that the world can be transformed, our very purpose. That vision and our anticipated congregational giving are out of sync. We have a financial shortfall of at least $60,000. To fully fund our programs and meet our conference obligations, we need $100,000.

Hilltop is Under-Incomed, Not Over-Expensed

We need to strongly resist the reflex to pull-back, to think that Hilltop is over-expensed. It is not. We are under-incomed.

Would it surprise you if I told you our per-attendee giving level is the lowest of the predominately Anglo United Methodist Churches in Utah with a full time pastor? I will come back to that in a different blog in a few weeks.

Listen and Learn

Over the next four weeks, I encourage you to read, listen, and understand. We will be explaining our bold purpose and vision, which we see as fulfilling God’s call to bring about transformation in the World. As you hear presentations or read thoughts, you are encouraged, in Grace, to ask questions.

Our first thought is “We are under-incomed, not over-expensed.”

Next Wednesday, this blog will focus on how we can all participate in realizing Hilltop’s vision. We will lay out a plan to make up our budget deficit.

Our vision is bold. It will require stretching. Transformation is an intense process. Let’s all work together toward that vision.