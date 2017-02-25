the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

Wesleyan/Anglican | Wesleyan Worship Workshop Recording

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At http://wesleyananglican.blogspot.com/2017/02/wesleyan-worship-workshop-recording.html


Some of you may know that I recently presented my workshop on Authentic Wesleyan Worship during the Wesley Conference at Northwest Nazarene University.  –  Dr. Brent Peterson has announced, “I am pleased to share about 20 mp3 workshop recordings and 8 videos from our NNU Wesley Center Conference on Worship.”  –  I am pleased to have my workshop among those recorded and available at the NNU website.  You can find all of the recordings here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (972) 333-9870
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service