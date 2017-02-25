Wesleyan/Anglican | Wesleyan Worship Workshop Recording

Original Posting At http://wesleyananglican.blogspot.com/2017/02/wesleyan-worship-workshop-recording.html



Some of you may know that I recently presented my workshop on Authentic Wesleyan Worship during the Wesley Conference at Northwest Nazarene University. – Dr. Brent Peterson has announced, “I am pleased to share about 20 mp3 workshop recordings and 8 videos from our NNU Wesley Center Conference on Worship.” – I am pleased to have my workshop among those recorded and available at the NNU website. You can find all of the recordings here.