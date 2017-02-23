Wesleyan/Anglican | Welseyan Eucharistic Hymns

Original Posting At http://wesleyananglican.blogspot.com/2017/02/welseyan-eucharistic-hymns.html
As some of you may recall, I make it a practice to include singing three hymns in the midst of my personal devotion when praying the offices of Morning and Evening Prayer. – For the first time, I have been singing (I have previously read) through the Eucharistic hymns of John and Charles Wesley as found in J. Ernest Rattenbury’s book by the same name. Below, I have printed copies of three of those hymns which have stood out to me in my recent singing. They provide wonderful expressions of Wesleyan Eucharistic theology and spiritual practice.
The first one is listed as number 42. I sang this one a few days ago. It is actually a hymn that we have used a number of times in the various churches where I have served. It is a great explication of the Eucharist as the chief means of grace. I love it!
6. Thus may we still in Thee be blest,
My prayer is that these hymns might be used in such a way as to enrich the observance of the Lord’s Supper in your church!
Leave a Reply