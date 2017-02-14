RethinkJesus | We Need to Stop Fearing, Pt. 2

Original Posting At https://jameyprickett.com/2017/02/14/we-need-to-stop-fearing-pt-2/



As followers of Jesus, we believe there is an alternative narrative to the prevalent narrative of fear. We believe God is in control. Like the author of Hebrews, “We can say with confidence, ‘The Lord is my helper; I will not be afraid. What can anyone do to me’”(Hebrews 13:6)? Through Jesus, God is rewriting a narrative where fear is defeated and love wins. Having confidence that we are not forgotten by God gives us the courage to live lives determined by our love and not by misplaced fears.

Twenty-two percent of the population says they have no faith. The increase rise of people who do not affiliate with the church and its message is in due part to their rejection of its entanglement with politics. Misplaced fear has caused many Christians to let the gospel get comfortable with politics instead of letting the gospel speak prophetically into society.

Fear is a huge motivator. It sells expensive security systems. It makes room for a lot more drugs to be on the market. It keeps relationships from moving forward. It makes trade restrictive and keeps prices high. It gets people elected. Fear has become the currency of our time.

For followers of Jesus, fear is not our primary response. Hebrews 10:39 says, “We do not belong to those who shrink back and are destroyed, but to those who have faith and are saved.” Christians don’t cower behind fear. We don’t make decisions based on fear. For the follower of Jesus, our life story is told from the perspective of love and not fear. “There is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear,” I John 4:18.