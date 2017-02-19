RethinkJesus | We Need to Stay Faithful

Original Posting At https://jameyprickett.com/2017/02/19/we-need-to-stay-faithful/



Hebrews 11 begins, “Faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see” (Hebrews 11:1). After defining faith, the author spends the remaining of the chapter giving examples of faith: By faith Abraham, by faith Isaac, by faith Jacob, by faith Moses, the writer continues, “And what more shall I say? I do not have time to tell about Gideon, Barak, Samson and Jephthah, about David and Samuel and the prophets” (Hebrews 11: 32). We have the Who’s Who of biblical faith. Legends performing great deeds.

But if we read closely, we discover faith is not just for great deeds. Faith is for the endurance of being mocked. It is to get someone through a flogging and imprisonment. It is for standing strong when being dragged through the streets and for finding courage when they pull out the saws to cut you into pieces. Faith is for more than parting waters, conquering kingdoms, taming lions, and knocking down giants. Faith is for walking through suffering, battling through defeat, and standing when we are tempted to fall.

This is why the writer of Hebrews says, “Let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us” (Hebrews 12: 1). Faith is for when great deeds are not a part of our story. It is faith to stay faithful. It is courage to keep on, keepin’ on.

We stay faithful not by looking at the great deeds of others or our own great deeds. We stay faithful by “fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith” (Hebrews 12:2).

Where is God asking you to be faithful? Where in your life do you need to stay committed?