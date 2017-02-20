Original Posting At http://allenmcgraw.com/2017/02/turning-the-other-cheek-sermon-audio/
Concluding our series on The Sermon on the Mount, we come to what may be the most challenging of all the commandments of Jesus. Turning the other cheek and loving our enemies doesn’t come easy. So, what are we to do with these difficult passages?
If you can’t play the audio file in your feed reader or email client, then click the following link: http://allenmcgraw.com/?p=1520
Sermon Title: Turning the Other Cheek
Preacher: Allen McGraw
Date: 2/19/2017
Time: Morning Worship Service
Location: First United Methodist Church of Water Valley
Scripture Reference: Matthew 5:38-48
The post Turning the Other Cheek: Sermon Audio appeared first on allenmcgraw.com.
Turning the Other Cheek: Sermon Audio was first posted on February 20, 2017 at 2:45 pm.
©2014 “Filling Up and Pouring Out“. Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. Contact me at allenmcgraw@gmail.com
Leave a Reply