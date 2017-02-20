allenmcgraw.com | Turning the Other Cheek: Sermon Audio

Original Posting At http://allenmcgraw.com/2017/02/turning-the-other-cheek-sermon-audio/



Concluding our series on The Sermon on the Mount, we come to what may be the most challenging of all the commandments of Jesus. Turning the other cheek and loving our enemies doesn’t come easy. So, what are we to do with these difficult passages?

Sermon Title: Turning the Other Cheek

Preacher: Allen McGraw

Date: 2/19/2017

Time: Morning Worship Service

Location: First United Methodist Church of Water Valley

Scripture Reference: Matthew 5:38-48

