Allan R. Bevere | Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction: Tom Brady Has Infested the House

Atlanta zoo names cockroach after Patriots QB Tom Brady



From Associated Press

February 14, 2017 12:53 PM EST



ATLANTA (AP) — More than a week after the Falcons fell victim to the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, an Atlanta zoo has named a cockroach after Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.



Zoo Atlanta says on its Facebook page that it had a bet with Rhode Island’s Roger Williams Park Zoo that called for the loser to name a baby animal after the winning team’s star quarterback. Both zoos figured the loser would be pretty bitter about the game, so they agreed the animal in question would be a Madagascar hissing cockroach.



The zoo introduced a whole family of cockroaches in a video Monday , including a tiny Tom Brady.



Brady and the Patriots came back from a 25-point deficit to defeat Atlanta 34-28 in overtime to win the team’s fifth Super Bowl title.

Source