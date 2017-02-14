Defining Grace | Transfiguration Worship and Social Media Graphics

Original Posting At http://www.defininggrace.com/worship/worshipresources/transfiguration-worship-and-social-media-graphics/



Click here to download free graphics that you can use in conjunction with Transfiguration Sunday (February 26, 2017). Images include standard and widescreen slides for worship and images properly sized for Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The images feature Mount Tabor, which is the traditional location for the Transfiguration. See the sample below:

And if you’re still in need of worship elements for Transfiguration Sunday, check out the Call and Response and Dramatic Scripture Presentation I prepared in previous years.

