Pastorbluejeans Ramblings | Time is now

Exodus Reading Challenge Day 35

The news has FINALLY been announced. Over the last 10 days or so, I have been in communication with the cabinet as a pastoral change has been worked on. It has put me in that nebulous place of the in-between. I have been praying, worrying, praying, and worrying. I have talked to my beautiful wife so much about this that I think she needed this little vacation we are on more than I do.

The in-between will continue over the next few months as I work through what it means to be the current and not yet pastor of these two wonderful congregations. There will be laughs, tears, and plans over the coming weeks. It will be a time filled with challenges and opportunities. Yet through it all we will see God working, of that there is no doubt.

As I read the Exodus passage this morning, I was reminded of the fact that everything is connected in God’s kingdom. the plans that the Hebrew people had been given, the instructions from God, the journey from Egypt has bought them to this place. It was time to act. It was time to bring everything that they had to God. Conversation and planning are important. We need to take the time to discern God’s word for us and our community. We need to be patient when patience is needed. Yet, the time is coming when we are called to bring it all to God:

Our worries and doubts.

Our fears and anxiety.

Our joy and excitement.

Our dreams and visions.

Our heart, love, and gifts.

Bring it all.

So pray. Pray that we respond when God calls us. Pray that we are aware of God’s call for us. Pray that we will be the light for our community. Pray.