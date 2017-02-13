the MethoBlog

Sandpiper's Thoughts | Time and Eternity

Have you ever said, “She is growing up so quickly! Just the other day, she was a baby?” Or marveled at the adult-ness of your sons? I have. Time seems to rocket by. We say in our office that we speed towards Annual Conference and then we rush towards Christmas.

According to Louis Markos, in the CS Lewis lectures I’m listening to, this is evidence that we are created for eternity. We live in a time-bound world. We are in time, we are part of time – we can’t imagine a world without time. So why are we so started that time passes? 

He says that Lewis proposes that our inability to judge the actual speed of the passage of time is evidence that we are created for a world without time.

It’s an interesting thought.

