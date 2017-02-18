the MethoBlog

Seedbed | THE WEEKLY CHECK-IN

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/the-weekly-check-in-3/


February 18, 2017

Isaiah 55:10-11

As the rain and the snow
    come down from heaven,
and do not return to it
    without watering the earth
and making it bud and flourish,
    so that it yields seed for the sower and bread for the eater,
11 so is my word that goes out from my mouth:
    It will not return to me empty,
but will accomplish what I desire
    and achieve the purpose for which I sent it.

WATCH THIS

THE WEEKLY CHECK-IN

J.D. Walt, is a Bond Slave of the Lord Jesus Christ. jd.walt@seedbed.com.

