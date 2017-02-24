Seedbed | The Weekly Breather: The Way of the Cross

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/the-weekly-breather-the-way-of-the-cross/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=the-weekly-breather-the-way-of-the-cross



A guided art meditation is simply a time to be still, contemplate and allow God to speak to you through art. While we are accustomed to verbal and written forms of communication, art is a visual form which connects with our minds and hearts in a very different way. It is a way of communicating without using words.

Settle Yourself and Release

Find a quiet place to relax and meet God. Send all of your current thoughts down a river and watch them float away. Still yourself inside. Breathe deeply.

Encounter: The Way of the Cross

For this breather, spend several minutes looking at this piece, “Via Crucis” by Pablo Sanaguano Sanchez (Ecuador/Contemporary).

Then he called the crowd to him along with his disciples and said: “Whoever wants to be my disciple must deny themselves and take up their cross and follow me.”

Mark 8:34 (NIV)

Ben Snyder is a member of Soul Care Collective’s Steering Committee.