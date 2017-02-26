This Day With God | The Week Ahead

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/02/26/the-week-ahead-12/



This week, we will continue the journey and share some thoughts from the study of Joshua 3-4.

Below are some questions for reflection

Joshua 3

How do you feel about God after reading this passage? What do you learn in this passage about acting and trusting God? What things do the people learn from this miracle? What do you learn about God’s promises from this chapter?

Joshua 4

What is the importance of the stone memorials? When faced with difficulty, do you remember what God has done for you in past situations? What does the timing in verse 18 indicate about the crossing (see verse 23)?

Believe that God has a great plan for you.It all starts with receiving a plan from God through faithful, consistent, and powerful prayer. Here is a video/poem to inspire you this day and throughout the week: This Day with God.



