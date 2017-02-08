SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | THE PRIVILEGE AND DELIGHT OF PRAYER

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/02/the-privilege-and-delight-of-prayer.html



“Rejoice always, pray continually,…” (1 Thessalonians 5:16-17 NIV)



[Continually] does not mean that we are to neglect the ordinary duties of life; what it means is that the soul which has come into intimate contact with God in the silence of the prayer-chamber is never out of conscious touch with the Father, that the heart is always going out to Him in loving communion, and that the moment the mind is released from the task upon which it is engaged it returns as naturally to God as the bird does to the nest. What a beautiful concept of prayer we get if we regard it in this light, if we view it as a constant fellowship, an unbroken audience with the King. Prayer then loses every vestige of dread which it may once have possessed; we regard it no longer as a duty which must be performed, but rather a privilege which is to be enjoyed, a rare delight that is always revealing some new beauty.



— E. M. Bounds

