pastor jenny | the most important things to us

Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/JenniferKaySmith/~3/C75YbY2EJZk/the-most-important-things-to-us.html



Strong, intentional, graceful faith communities don’t happen on accident. They clarify the most important things and make sure everything they do circles around that. It’s easier said than done, but worth all the effort.

Over the past several months, our leaders and staff have been deeply listening to our church. This list below is a result of what we’re sensing in this season of our life together. We’re now having a great time affirming these values and seeing if everything we do connects to at least one of these.

What are the most important things to you? Your organization? Take the time to clarify and use them as a filter for every decision. Let’s stop wasting time on sideways energy. Our work matters now more than ever.