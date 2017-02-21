SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | THE MIND OF CHRIST

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/02/the-mind-of-christ.html



“If any of you lacks wisdom let him ask of God, who gives to all generously.” (James 1:5 NASB)



Periodically, we find ourselves at a loss to know what to do or how to respond. It’s then we ask for help, and God delivers more than intelligence and ideas and good old common sense. He dips into His well of wisdom and allows us to drink from His bucket, whose refreshment provides abilities and insights that are of another world. Perhaps it might best be stated as having a small portion of the “mind of Christ.”



— Charles Swindoll in Bedside Blessings







