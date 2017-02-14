SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | THE MEDICINE OF GOD’S LOVE

the MethoBlog

God’s love is amazing! First John 4:16 says God is love. And verse 18 says, “There is no fear in love; but perfect love casts out fear…” (NKJV). God’s love can remove fear from your life. It’s a medicine that can heal every wound in your soul: a broken heart, the pain of rejection or abandonment or any other hurt you’ve experienced.

— Joyce Meyer, from an article entitled “The Truth About God’s Love”

