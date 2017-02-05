This Day With God | The Champion

Step Ahead

Sports is so popular

Because given are examples

Of a strong will to win

And how challenges are handled.

For it is in having a passion

That we see the main source

That leads champions

With this amazing force.

Great players just win!

They have a need to win.

They may take it on the chin

But continue to grin

And find a way

For their team to win.

Take inspiration from them

And if some people say

You are not good enough,

Believe it will be okay.

The passion in you

Will be unstoppable

And no word will be

Uttered like impossible.

Accepted in your heart will be

No such reality as failure

Because you have favor my friend

Received by accepting The Savior!

Poem by Mark Shields – © 02-05-2017