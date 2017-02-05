This Day With God | The Champion

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/02/05/the-champion/
This Super Bowl Sunday, think about the Champion in you.
Sports is so popular
Because given are examples
Of a strong will to win
And how challenges are handled.
For it is in having a passion
That we see the main source
That leads champions
With this amazing force.
Great players just win!
They have a need to win.
They may take it on the chin
But continue to grin
And find a way
For their team to win.
Take inspiration from them
And if some people say
You are not good enough,
Believe it will be okay.
The passion in you
Will be unstoppable
And no word will be
Uttered like impossible.
Accepted in your heart will be
No such reality as failure
Because you have favor my friend
Received by accepting The Savior!
Poem by Mark Shields – © 02-05-2017
Leave a Reply