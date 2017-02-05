Beguine Again | So Many Beautiful Reasons

Original Posting At http://beguineagain.com/so-many-beautiful-reasons/



I’m working to improve my mindfulness skills because I need to know the beautiful reasons for ME to be happy.

I saw one of my dogs approach the cat she had just barked at. She sniffed his head, wagged her tail in apology, and stood there quietly like she was trying to let him know she was sorry and he was safe.

Earlier in the evening, the two boy cats were curled up against each other snoring softly. They were so close together I could barely see a sliver of light between them.

The anxiety I’ve been experiencing lately let up enough that I was able to finish reading a book.

I feel ready to reach out to spend time with people I haven’t been able to in a long time.

These past few weeks and months haven’t been the best I ever lived through, so I’ll take these tiny lights in the tunnel and be grateful for them.

Oh, how I hope you’ll be mindful of your tiny lights.