We Your People, Ours the Journey | Series: Gifts of the Dark Wood

“I awoke in a Dark Wood where the true way was wholly lost.” – Dante

The journey through the “dark wood” is an unavoidable part of life. Whether by the awareness of our own brokenness, the changing circumstances in our lives or our world, or through the losses and failures that seem to haunt us, at some point we all find ourselves in a place that feels like a dark wood. No matter the path we followed in, the pathway out seems wholly lost.

Rather than run from the darkness, we must begin to see that the only way out is through. And here, where ego is at last stripped away, we are perhaps open at last to God’s guidance and way. As we experience uncertainty, emptiness, and temptation, as we become lost and thunderstruck, as we disappear and find ourselves out of place, these struggles turn to gifts. The Dark Wood becomes the place where God awakens us to the fullness of life.

Our worship series for Lent, based on the book by the same name by Eric Elnes, invites us to lose ourselves in the Dark Wood, and trust in Christ to draw us out. In the midst of darkness, we might find not only our way through life, but find ourselves.

Sermons in this series:

March 5 – The Gift of Uncertainty

March 12 – The Gift of Emptiness

March 19 – The Gift of Being Thunderstruck

March 26 – The Gift of Getting Lost

April 2 – The Gift of Temptation

April 9 – The Gift of Misfits