SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | SECOND BEST

“The tribes of Reuben and Gad owned vast numbers of livestock. So when they saw that the lands of Jazer and Gilead were ideally suited for their flocks and herds, they came to Moses, Eleazar the priest, and the other leaders of the community. They said,… ‘The Lord has conquered this whole area for the community of Israel, and it is ideally suited for all our livestock. If we have found favor with you, please let us have this land as our property instead of giving us land across the Jordan River.’” (Numbers 32:1-5 NLT)



Do you ever approach God as if He were a giant search engine? You tell Him what you want and expect instant results. What if God doesn’t give you what you’re really looking for? That’s OK. There are lots of other “search engines” out there: parents, friends, the mall.

But God isn’t the big search engine in the sky. And if He has something in mind for you, He won’t substitute it for something that’s second best — even if it’s something you really want or think you need.

— Tracy Carbaugh in Soul Journey , Summer 2003

