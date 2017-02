Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/allanbevere/ROss/~3/cqa3o-ZiJ2c/scriptures-and-prayer-for.html



Old Testament: Exodus 24:12-18

Psalter: Psalm 2 or Psalm 99

Epistle: 2 Peter 1:16-21

Gospel: Matthew 17:1-9

___

O God of the covenant, the cloud of your splendor and the fire of your love revealed your Son on the mountain heights. Transform our lives in his image, write your law of love on our hearts, and make us prophets of your glory, that we may lead others into your presence. Amen.