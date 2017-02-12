the MethoBlog

Allan R. Bevere | Scriptures and Prayer for the Sixth Sunday after the Epiphany

Old Testament: Deuteronomy 30:15-20 or Sirach 15:15-20

Psalter: Psalm 119:1-8

Epistle: 1 Corinthians 3:1-9

Gospel: Matthew 5:21-37
Divine Gardener, you give growth to our seeds and to the towering forest trees; you raise to abundant life that which seems dead. Teach us to choose blessing and life rather than death, so that we may walk blamelessly, seeking you through reconciliation with all of your children. Amen.

