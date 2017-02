Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/allanbevere/ROss/~3/EBb31aCfNLk/scriptures-and-prayer-for-seventh.html



Old Testament: Leviticus 19:1-2, 9-18

Psalter: Psalm 119:33-40

Epistle: 1 Corinthians 3:10-11, 16-23

Gospel: Matthew 5:38-48

___

O God most holy, in Jesus Christ you have laid a foundation upon which to build our lives. Help us to follow your perfect law of love, that we may fulfill it and observe it to the end. Amen.