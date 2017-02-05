Allan R. Bevere | Scriptures and Prayer for the Fifth Sunday after the Epiphany

Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/allanbevere/ROss/~3/v11og41ICR8/scriptures-and-prayer-for-fifth-sunday.html



Old Testament: Isaiah 58:1-12

Psalter: Psalm 112:1-10

Epistle: 1 Corinthians 2:1-16

Gospel: Matthew 5:13-20

O God of light, your searching Spirit reveals and illumines your presence in creation. Shine your radiant holiness into our lives, that we may offer our hands and hearts to your work: to heal and shelter, to feed and clothe, to break every yoke and silence evil tongues. Amen.