the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

Allan R. Bevere | Scriptures and Prayer for the Fifth Sunday after the Epiphany

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/allanbevere/ROss/~3/v11og41ICR8/scriptures-and-prayer-for-fifth-sunday.html


Old Testament: Isaiah 58:1-12

Psalter: Psalm 112:1-10

Epistle: 1 Corinthians 2:1-16

Gospel: Matthew 5:13-20
___
O God of light, your searching Spirit reveals and illumines your presence in creation. Shine your radiant holiness into our lives, that we may offer our hands and hearts to your work: to heal and shelter, to feed and clothe, to break every yoke and silence evil tongues. Amen.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (972) 333-9870
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service