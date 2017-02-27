SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | REMEMBER ALL THAT I TOLD YOU

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/02/remember-all-that-i-told-you.html



God speaks to us through His Word. The first step in reading the Bible is to ask God to help you understand it. “But the Helper will teach you everything and will cause you to remember all that I told you. This Helper is the Holy Spirit whom the Father will send in My name” (John 14:26).



Before reading the Bible, pray. Don’t go to Scripture looking for your own idea; go searching for God’s. Read the Bible prayerfully. Also, read it carefully. Jesus told us, “Search, and you will find” (Matthew 7:7). God commends those who “chew on Scripture day and night” (Psalm 1:2 MSG). The Bible is not a newspaper to be skimmed but rather a mine to be quarried. “Search for it like silver, and hunt for it like hidden treasure. Then you will understand respect for the Lord, and you will find that you know God” (Proverbs 2:4-5).



— Max Lucado in Just Like Jesus

#4047