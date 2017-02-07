UM & Global | Recommended Readings on UM Responses to US immigration ban

Original Posting At http://www.umglobal.org/2017/02/recommended-readings-on-um-responses-to.html



I have been a daily reader of United Methodist news and Twitter for several years, and the response to US President Trump’s temporary ban on migrants and refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries was one of the most prolific responses to an event I have yet seen by United Methodists. While responses ranged from individual tweets to blog posts to official statements, I thought it may be useful to compile a list of official statements by bishops and denominational agencies, which appears below. Readers who are aware of statements not included in the list are encouraged to share them in the comments section.

UMNS news story summarizing United Methodist responses as of Jan. 30

General Board of Church and Society statement standing with immigrants and refugees

Global Ministries statement on “Ministry with Migrants and Refugees“

United Methodist Women statement opposing refugee ban

General Commission on Religion and Race statement on “Welcoming Immigrants“

National Justice for Our Neighbors (NJFON), a United Methodist-sponsored program, statement on “Still Standing with our Immigrant Neighbors“

Episcopal statements:

Other US annual conferences reprinted Bishop Ough’s statement or published information about United Methodist views on immigration without releasing an episcopal statement.

Several United Methodist leaders also signed joint statements with other faith leaders, including the following: