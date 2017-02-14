UM & Global | Recommended readings on Methodism in Cuba

Original Posting At http://www.umglobal.org/2017/02/recommended-readings-on-methodism-in.html



United Methodist News Service has recently posted a series of well-done articles about Methodism in Cuba. The Methodist in Cuba is historically related to, but autonomous from, The United Methodist Church. The articles give a sense of the opportunities and challenges faced by this growing branch of the world Methodist movement. The eight total articles provide a depth of information about Methodism outside the US not often available to those without first-hand experience.

Series Home Page

Cuban Methodists are Packing the Pews on the history and growth of Methodism in Cuba

Providing a Home for the Elderly on a church-run home for retired pastors and spouses

Going Digital at Havana Seminary on technology use at the Methodist seminary

Cuban Worship: Music, Prayer and Passion on worship styles in the Methodist Church in Cuba

“Lord, I’m Here”, a biographical piece on a Cuban missionary

Building a Church Growth Strategy in Cuba on cell group evangelism

Solidarity and Service in Cuba on social services provided by the Methodist Church in Cuba

For Methodists in Cuba, “These Are the Good Times”, profiling a young clergy couple and detailing the increase in US-Methodist ties

Slideshow: Singing the Spirit in Cuba including pictures from the series set to Cuban music

Flikr stream of pictures from the Methodist Church in Cuba