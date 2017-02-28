UM & Global | Recommended readings: Glen Messer on ecclesiology

Original Posting At http://www.umglobal.org/2017/02/recommended-readings-glen-messer-on.html



As this blog has been focusing recently on ecclesiology, especially reviews of the UMC’s draft ecclesiology document, “Wonder, Love and Praise,” I thought it appropriate to link to some other online theological reflections on United Methodist ecclesiology.

Dr. Glen A. Messer, II, has published two electronic resources related to this topic. One is two draft chapters of a book entitled, Concepts of Connection, which takes a connectional approach to exploring United Methodist ecclesiology. The second is an e-book entitled Perfecting Unity and published by the UMC Office of Christian Unity and Interreligious Relationships. This book is intended as an “aid to discernment” and prompt to discussion of issues related to church unity in a broad sense. It puts conversations about ecclesiology in an ecumenical perspective.