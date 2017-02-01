UM & Global | Recommended Reading: Germany UMC/Methodist Church in Southern Africa partnership

Original Posting At http://www.umglobal.org/2017/02/recommended-reading-germany.html



This article from the Germany UMC’s mission agency, Weltmission, describes a partnership between the UMC in Germany and the Methodist Church in Southern Africa (MCSA). The article (which is in German) is worth perusing not just as an interesting partnership in and of itself but because it strikes me as a good representation to an approach to mission typical in the UMC in Germany and elsewhere in Europe. Mission in the European United Methodist tradition is often undertaken collaboratively and often involves collaborations with churches inside the Methodist tradition but outside the UMC. European United Methodists also partner with the Methodist Church in Great Britain, the Methodist Church in Ireland, and several other independent Methodist churches around the world historically related to the British Methodist tradition.