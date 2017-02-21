UM & Global | Recommended Reading: Climate Refugees

Original Posting At http://www.umglobal.org/2017/02/recommended-reading-climate-refugees.html
This blog has shared numerous stories about how United Methodists are interacting with the issue of refugees and the issue of climate change. As this story from United Methodist missionary and journalist Paul Jeffrey makes clear, these two issues are not entirely separate. Jeffrey’s short but interesting article shares several stories from around the world of people displaced by climate change.
