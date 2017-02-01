Rural Minnesota Ministry | Readings for Sunday, February 5, 2017

Original Posting At http://ruralminnesotaministry.blogspot.com/2017/02/readings-for-sunday-february-5-2017.html
Hello Everyone,
Psalm 112:1-9 (10) – The righteous are defined by what they do for others. This Psalm, without verse 10, is a nice pairing with the Isaiah reading above.
1 Corinthians 2:1-12 (13-16) – In the final passage of his setup to dealing with the troubles in the First Church of Corinth Paul declares that he doesn’t speak with the wisdom of the world or with the wisdom of philosophers but with the power of God’s Spirit. It is a power that lives in human weakness and those who don’t follow God’s Spirit just don’t get it. How do we hear and understand the Spirit of God? Paul answers, “We have the mind of Christ.”
Matthew 5:13-20 – In verses 13-16, Jesus says we are the salt of the earth and the light of the world. What do you think Jesus meant? How can you and I be the salt of the earth and the light of the world? In verses 17-20,Jesus says that he hasn’t come to abolish the law but to fulfill it. What do you think he meant by that? He didn’t say he came to enforce the law but to fulfill it. So, what does it mean to “fulfill the law”?
Leave a Reply