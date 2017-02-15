the MethoBlog

Rural Minnesota Ministry | Readings for Sunday, February 19, 2017

Hello Everyone,

One announcement before the Scriptures. Lent will begin with Ash Wednesday, two weeks from today, March 1. Beginning with Ash Wednesday, we will have Wednesday Night Worship through April 5th. Grey Eagle UMC will worship at 6:00 PM and Peace United will worship at 7:15 PM.
This Sunday we continue with our worship series, “The Great Invitation”. Our subject is “And Now Your Reward”. Our Lessons are:
Leviticus 19:1-2, 9-18 – My Bible, the New Revised Standard Version, has the title “Ritual and Moral Holiness” on this chapter of Leviticus. This reading is an expansion of the 10 commandments. However, it opens with the admonition that we should be holy because the Lord is holy. Verses 3-4 summarize commandments 5, 4, and 2. (The Big 10 are at Exodus 20:1-17.) Verses 5-8 are about ritual sacrifice. Then, in two verse increments, we are commanded to leave some harvest in the field for the hungry, to not steal or swear falsely, to not defraud neighbor or cheat the workers, to be fair in judgment, and to not hate our kindred or take vengeance against our people. It ends with a command to love our neighbor as ourselves. Notice the fairly narrow definition of what it means to be a neighbor.

Psalm 119:33-40 – This is the fifth stanza of Psalm 119 which I discussed last week. The letter of the week is “He”, the fifth letter of the Hebrew alphabet. Every verse in this stanza starts with that letter. This section asks the Lord to teach us the ways of his commandments.

1 Corinthians 3:10-11, 16-23 – Paul here is dealing with the divisions that exist in the First Church of Corinth. The church has many problems but the first Paul tackles is that different groups within the church claim to follow different evangelists. Paul says that new Temple of God, the church, is built not on the foundations of evangelist but only on Jesus Christ. He, Apollos, and Peter (Cephas) can only build upon that foundation. If anyone were to destroy that Temple they would be destroyed. Over the last 15 years I have taught and proclaimed that God, as known by and revealed in Jesus, was without violence. If that is true, and it is what I believe, how do we explain that Paul says God will destroy that person? I checked 5 different translations and they all say the same thing. I have an idea but you should consider the question. Paul ends by saying that all things belong to the people of Corinth, they belong to Christ, and Christ belongs to God. Therefore, all things belong to God and all of us belong to God. Who knew?

Matthew 5:38-48 – Jesus, after proclaiming that he came to fulfill the Law, calls us to live to a righteousness above the righteousness of the Law. Verses 38-42 says we are not to resist the evildoer; in other words turn the other cheek, give the cloak, walk the second mile, and give to beggars. Verses 43-47 are a call to love the unlovable. Verse 48 is Jesus’ quote from our Leviticus passage. You know the one: be holy as God is holy. Tough stuff, no?

Coming to church this Sunday? Please invite a friend, family member, or coworker who does not go to church to join you. Have a blessed week!

Peace in Christ,

Pastor Gary Taylor

