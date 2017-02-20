This Day With God | Questions for Reflection for Study of Joshua 1-6

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/02/20/questions-for-reflection-for-study-of-joshua-1-6/



God chooses Joshua to take over from Moses as the one responsible for leading the Israelites into the Promised Land. This seems like an impossible challenge but with God, all things are possible. We can be inspired over the next few weeks. Inspired to do amazing things and believing they will come to fruition. When we are on God’s team, we can make the impossible possible from what used to be a dream.

Each day, look at the challenges ahead with confidence. Look at each challenge squarely in the eye. Tell it God is bigger and then say goodbye. Success starts by having a plan. The reading plan below will be used as I share over the next few posts. It’s important to have a plan. I’m thankful that Jesus is God’s plan for us and by accepting Him as Savior; we have taken the steps necessary to make this day with Him amazing! At this link: God’s Plan for Us is a post about accepting God’s plan or reaffirming our “YES” for Christ.

Joshua 1

What promises does God give to Joshua concerning himself? What do you learn here about obedience and success? How does God’s promise to Joshua in verses 5 and 9 apply to your life today?

Joshua 2

Why, do you think, does Joshua send the spies to Jericho? What risk does Rahab take in hiding the spies? On what facts does she base her actions? How are facts and faith related in your life? How do you expect to see God going before you as He has for Israel?

Joshua 3

How do you feel about God after reading this passage? What do you learn in this passage about acting and trusting God? What things do the people learn from this miracle? What do you learn about God’s promises from this chapter?

Joshua 4

What is the importance of the stone memorials? When faced with difficulty, do you remember what God has done for you in past situations? What does the timing in verse 18 indicate about the crossing (see verse 23)?

Joshua 5

How does the news of God’s actions as explained in Joshua 4 affect the surrounding people? What about your character is revealed by your response to all of God’s commands? How can we be renewed with the Lord on a daily basis?

Joshua 6

What is God’s promise to Joshua concerning Jericho? How is this battle to be won? What do you learn here about God’s Word to and through His people?

Feel free to respond with a short note or a comment about any of the questions above. Also, I welcome any other thoughts or ideas, favorite inspirational videos, photos, or favorite Bible verses. Just add them to the comments or to a Facebook page I’ve set up at this link: This Day With God.

