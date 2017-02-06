This Day With God | Questions for Reflection for Study of 2 Thessalonians

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/02/06/questions-for-reflection-for-study-of-2-thessalonians/



Over the next couple of weeks, the journey through the Bible takes me to 2 Thessalonians. This is a letter written by Paul to clarify further his teaching about the second coming of Christ.

The Thessalonians had to overcome violent opposition but were steadfast in hope. Paul encouraged, comforted, and urged the new Christians in a courteous, gentle, and open way to live lives worthy of God so they could change the world for the better. Below is a poem inspired by this study:

Change the World for the Better

Make the Impossible Possible

Using faith to initiate

And the love of God

To always allocate.

Go the extra mile

With a steadfastness

Which hope provides

As you enter His vastness.

Share with each other

In a courteous, gentle way

Like a friend encourages

With praises for this day.

Strengthen and encourage

Being always thoughtful

In ways to help each other

To spread the Gospel.

Have faith in God’s instructions

To live an amazing life

By winning the unseen

Battles and daily strife.

Doing good deeds

Daily like clockwork

Inspired by eternal hope

From His handiwork.

For Jesus is the bridge

To the eternal thereof

So encourage each other

With brotherly love.

Be alert and prepared

To receive the Spirit above

Using God’s tools

Of faith hope, and love.

Pray continually;

Receive the fullness;

Help the weak;

Protect all goodness.

Being patient and kind

As you share with everyone

And receive the great joy

Of sharing about His Son.

By Mark Shields – © 02-02-2017

Join me over the next couple of weeks as I step ahead using the questions below to inspire thoughts and ideas in how we can apply the lessons learned in this study.

2 Thessalonians 1

Why does Paul thank God for the Thessalonians? To what end does Paul always pray for the Thessalonians? What connection does this prayer have with Christ’s return? What kind of future does the unbeliever face?

2 Thessalonians 2:1-12

What warning does Paul give the Thessalonians regarding Christ’s return? What happenings and attitudes will precede Christ’s return? How will Jesus’ coming destroy the man of lawlessness? How will you express the truth today?

2 Thessalonians 2:13 through 3:5

Who are responsible for the Thessalonians’ belief? On what do you base your faith and belief? How can you have more concern for brothers and sisters in Christ?

2 Thessalonians 3:6-17

What problem is discussed here? What kind of example are you for others? What are some important activities you could be involved in that would make a difference for you and those around you?

The above reading plan will be used as I share over the next few posts. It’s important to have a plan. I’m thankful that Jesus is God’s plan for us and by accepting Him as Savior; we have taken the steps necessary to make this day with Him amazing! At this link: God’s Plan for Us, is a post about accepting God’s plan or reaffirming our “YES” for Christ.

Feel free to respond with a short note or a comment about any of the questions above. Also, I welcome any other thoughts or ideas, favorite inspirational videos, photos, or favorite Bible verses. Just add them to the comments or to a Facebook page I’ve set up at this link: This Day With God.



