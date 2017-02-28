Sunday's Child | Priortizing Responsibilities, a Reflection on Luke 9:57-62

Original Posting At http://suewhitt.blogspot.com/2017/02/priortizing-responsibilities-reflection.html



As they travel along the road, people volunteer to go along.

One said, “I’ll follow you anywhere.” Jesus responds by warning him of the dangers. Another said, “I’ll follow you as soon as I take care of some necessary matters.” Jesus responds to him by telling him what matters most.

What are we supposed to do with this reminder? What priority do we put on our comfort and safety as compared to being witnesses for Christ? What priority do we put on family responsibilities? How much does Christ expect of us, anyway?