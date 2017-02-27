Sunday's Child | Priorities, a Reflection on Luke 9:51-56

Original Posting At http://suewhitt.blogspot.com/2017/02/priorities-reflection-on-luke-951-56.html



Jesus has told his closest followers what is going to happen to him–suffering, rejection, and resurrection. He has also told him that those who follow him will have to make sacrifices. They don’t get all that he tells them. They even argue over which of them is greatest. And they complain about who gets to use Jesus’ name in doing Jesus’ work (9:21-50).

Knowing his death was coming soon, Jesus turns toward Jerusalem. On their way, they enter a Samaritan village.

The Samaritans don’t want him there. Luke tells us that they didn’t want t receive him because his face was set toward Jerusalem. Two possibilities here and both may be a factor.

There has been a long dispute between Jews and Samaritans since the exile. Samaritans are descendants of people who stayed behind and so were not considered to be the real people of God by the descendants of the exiles. We can think of our own contemporary ethnic distinctions to understand how somebody could feel superior to somebody else based on what somebody else did or didn’t do a few hundred years ago.

Or, it could be interpreted that the Samaritans refused to harbor Jesus because they knew what was likely to happen to him in Jerusalem–the suffering part, not the resurrection part. We can think of current examples of reasonable people not wanting to associate themselves with certain failures. Rome was problem enough for them anyway without adding to it.

In any case, the disciples wanted to destroy the village that refused them hospitality. Jesus said no and led them to another village instead.