Keeping the Rumor of God Alive | PLEASE COME FROM BOSTON

Because of a prior commitment in the area, David takes his own car and meets Heather and me on the third floor of parking lot K.This particular lot is attached to some Boston University dorms and is directly across the street from the school itself.After exchanging hugs and pleasantries, we review our itinerary and see that we have just 5 minutes to get to our first stop.So we hastily head over to the parking garage elevators, push the “down” button a bunch of times, and wait.