Sandpiper's Thoughts | Perspectives: You Never Know

Steve and I were out for dinner one night. At the end of the evening, the waiter returned to the table with the check for Steve to sign. This picture shows the pen he brought with the check for Steve to use.





Can you read the pen? It says, “United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia, Inc.” I picked out that pen, worked out the design on my computer, placed the order with the company that made them, and then The Foundation staff sent them out to churches. And there it was. In the wild.





I’ve seen lots of these pens in churches, but I’ve never encountered one in “the wild.”





This is just a pen, but it reminds me of how the word of God spreads. This is the effect that our actions have in the world. Help a person, and you never know the change your love will have in that person’s life. God knows, and sometimes you might get a glance – most of the time you won’t.



