Sandpiper's Thoughts | Perspectives: Let your light shine

You are the light of the world. A city built on a hill cannot be hid. No one after lighting a lamp puts it under the bushel basket, but on the lampstands, and it give slight to all in the house. In the same, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father in heaven. (Matthew 5:14-16)

I have two images to show you today. One is of a glass of water. I think it’s amazing how the light shines through it. You don’t really see the candle that is behind it, but you see the beauty of the candle, shining through the water. In some ways, I think this is how we should shine for God.





The candle is beautiful. Something about the water adds a different beauty to it. You don’t really see the water, but the water is part of the beauty that you see.





We are made in the image of God. When we open ourselves to serve God, God’s light shines through us, and the result is beautiful to behold.