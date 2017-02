Nikos | Pastoral Prayer (Feb. 5) Athens First UMC

O God, I thank you for this beautiful church family and for how far we have come from just one year ago in being the church you are calling us to be. It was just one year ago, that we added several small groups who continue to meet and share their faith with each other on a regular basis. It was just one year ago, that we began our capital campaign focus on what it means to be a church that puts Athens First. And it was just one year ago that we started making plans for our first Athens First Saturday community outreach.