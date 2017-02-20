Nikos | Pastoral Prayer (Feb. 19) Athens First UMC

Original Posting At http://pastorrobert-nikos.blogspot.com/2017/02/pastoral-prayer-feb-19-athens-first-umc.html







[Our Worship U praise band led all three worship services yesterday. It was also a debut of the use of our large screen in our newly remodeled sanctuary as we were able to project lyrics for some of the songs.]









Thank you O God for your Word which is a lamp unto our feet and a light unto our path. You are the true source of life and happiness. Thank you for your laws which form us into the people you want us to be. Help us to know your laws and to be mindful of them as we live out our faith.

O God, thank you for the happiness that we are feeling from last Sunday’s special building dedication Sunday. We were blessed to have former pastors, friends we haven’t seen in a while, and our ministry partner groups with us in worship that day. It was a day like no other, O God.

Some said it felt like an Easter or Christmas Eve service. Others said it was like both of them combined. It was a great day to celebrate what can be accomplished when your people offer their prayers, presence, gifts, service, and witness for a common purpose.

May the joy and the happiness from that day continue to fill our hearts as we adjust to the new look and feel of our church building. Help us to be a haven of blessing and peace for all who come here, O God.

On this day, we especially pray for those who are in search of a haven, like the student this past week who stopped by our church to pray. Like the High School senior deciding which college to attend. Like the grieving family member at the loss of a loved one. Like the refugee fleeing from danger. Like the young adult trying to find meaning and purpose in life.

O God, thank you for being our haven of blessing and peace. And may we be a haven of blessing and peace for others.

We pray this in the name of Jesus who taught us to pray together saying,