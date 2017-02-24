One Mile Mosser | Our Lenten Journey

Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/OneMileMosser/~3/Dfeh74PjBdo/our-lenten-journey.html
We are about to begin the Lenten journey together—Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, March 1. We will have a imposition of ashes service that Wednesday evening at 7:00 PM (see below for all Ash Wednesday worship opportunities), and when we say “imposition” we mean it. The realization that we are from dust and to dust we will return imposes on our nice lives the fact that we are mortal. We generally do not like to be reminded of this truth—perhaps this is why Ash Wednesday worship services are so poorly attended.
I hope you will join us as we pray, confess and worship the one who has given us a better definition of ourselves than anyone ever could. We are daughters and sons of the living God. Lent is a time when we struggle against all the idolatrous definitions of who we are and what is important in this world—like success.
Paul writes:
“For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor rulers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Romans 8:38-39).
These are the things—death, rulers, things present, things to come, powers, heights, depths—that attempt to tell us who we are. Jesus calls us to answer his question: “But who do you say that I am?”
May we find the answer together during Lent.
7:00 am | Imposition of Ashes | Covered carport on Mesquite St.
We will have pastors offering Imposition of the Ashes in both English and Spanish to anyone that would like.
11:00 am &3:15 pm | Imposition of Ashes | North end of our parking lot
We will have pastors offering Imposition of the Ashes in both English and Spanish.
12:00 pm | Afternoon Service | Vandergriff Chapel
Scripture, prayer, reflection, and song. Led by Rev. Kay Lancaster & Dr. Alfie Wines
7:00 pm | Evening Service | Sanctuary
Rev. David N. Mosser preaching with the Chancel Choir and Youth & Chancel Orchestra.
Leave a Reply