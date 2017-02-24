One Mile Mosser | Our Lenten Journey

Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/OneMileMosser/~3/Dfeh74PjBdo/our-lenten-journey.html



We are about to begin the Lenten journey together—Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, March 1. We will have a imposition of ashes service that Wednesday evening at 7:00 PM (see below for all Ash Wednesday worship opportunities), and when we say “imposition” we mean it. The realization that we are from dust and to dust we will return imposes on our nice lives the fact that we are mortal. We generally do not like to be reminded of this truth—perhaps this is why Ash Wednesday worship services are so poorly attended.

Some of us are eager for the journey, but many of us are too afraid, or bored, or apathetic to rummage around inside our souls and find out just exactly who we are and who God wants us to be. But for those who are ready, the discovery of who we are in God’s realm is as exciting as anything we will ever do.

Everyone tries to tell you who you are. Your occupation, employer, teachers, parents, friends, advertisers, preachers, writers . . . everyone! Too many of us derive our worth from who others say we are. But THANK GOD, there is another story. This is the story about whom we find ourselves to be during the time of Lent each year. It is a story that always occurs between the mountain of transfiguration and the mount called Calvary. I hope you will join us as we pray, confess and worship the one who has given us a better definition of ourselves than anyone ever could. We are daughters and sons of the living God. Lent is a time when we struggle against all the idolatrous definitions of who we are and what is important in this world—like success. Paul writes: “For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor rulers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Romans 8:38-39). These are the things—death, rulers, things present, things to come, powers, heights, depths—that attempt to tell us who we are. Jesus calls us to answer his question: “But who do you say that I am?”

May we find the answer together during Lent.

Come, Worship

Stay, Learn

Go, Serve



