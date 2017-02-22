This Day With God | Our Glorious Destination

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/02/22/our-glorious-destination/



This Book of the Law shall not depart from your mouth, but you shall meditate in it day and night, that you may observe to do according to all that is written in it. For then you will make your way prosperous, and then you will have good success. – Joshua 1:8

The post, “Obedience and Achievement” has some thoughts about the benefits of knowing and applying God’s Word. If we take on challenges along the journey of life one day at a time using God’s Word, we will find our glorious destination.

Let us know the plan and carry it out on a daily basis. Let us pray for direction each day as we daily work to fine tune and improve. Then every challenge will become possible.

There is freedom in obeying God’s way because He cares for us more than we care for ourselves. Let’s start our day with this inspiring song called One Day at a Time by Jeremy Camp. God understands our needs more than we do so let’s accept His guidance as we journey through life one day at a time.







