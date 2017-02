Original Posting At http://itinerantchurch.com/northern-illinois-resources-on-mass-incarceration/



The United States incarcerates 25% of the world’s incarcerated people yet is only 5% of the world’s population. Mass incarceration in the U.S. is clearly driven by systemic racism, as documented by Michelle Alexander in her book, The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness: “The United States imprisons a larger percentage of its black […]