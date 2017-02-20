Pastor Patrick - Never On A Sunday | NIV Investigator’s Holy Bible – A Review

Original Posting At http://pastor-patrick.blogspot.com/2017/02/niv-investigators-holy-bible-review.html











A Review





Designed for children 6-10 years old, this Bible uses two curious kids and their dog to dig through the scriptures. The text is printed in a dark blue color with orange headings. Each book has a short introduction (“The Evidence”) and summary (“Case Closed”). An occasional quiz question (“Check the Facts”) prompts the child to dig for themselves. Geography is covered (“The Scene”), as well as character studies (“The Witnesses”). There are also sections which provide a bit deeper insight into various scripture passages (“Breakthrough”). These notes are found on about ⅓ to ½ the pages. Like the Bible, these helps will require that they be read to the younger child – though an older child will find them comprehensible.





Additional features include:





A Table of Weights and Measures

A nice index of the various features listed above in the order presented in the book

A 100-page concordance covering most of the keywords found in the Bible text

A small set of Bible maps – not in full-colored, but printed in “black and white” using blue ink





This Bible would serve well in a lower elementary Sunday School class or church library. As we approach the end of the church year, this Bible might make a worthwhile gift for kids moving up from Kindergarten or the primary class. I will be providing my copy to a Nepalese ministry sponsored by my local church where both the children and the adults are new readers.

This review is based on a free copy provided by the publisher for the purpose of creating this review. The opinions expressed are my own.